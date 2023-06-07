Cordelia Nothing last seen on Academy Drive on the evening of June 3rd, 2023

THUNDER BAY – The Thunder Bay Police Service is actively seeking the public’s assistance in locating 32-year-old Cordelia Nothing, who has been missing since the evening of Saturday, June 3rd, 2023.

Cordelia was last seen at her residence on 75 Academy Drive, in her bedroom. She is described as an Indigenous female, approximately 5’5″ tall, with a medium build. Cordelia has a medium complexion, long dark brown hair, and brown eyes.

At the time of her disappearance, Cordelia was dressed in a black jacket and black pants.

The Thunder Bay Police are urging anyone with information regarding Cordelia’s whereabouts to immediately contact them at (807) 684-1200. For those who wish to provide information anonymously, they can do so by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

The community’s help is greatly appreciated in ensuring Cordelia’s safe return.