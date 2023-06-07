Area around Marlborough Street cordoned off for ongoing investigation

THUNDER BAY – Authorities continue to maintain a presence on the north side of Thunder Bay following the unearthing of explosives earlier today. The situation is now confined to an alleyway in the 100 block of Marlborough Street, where first responders were initially dispatched after a work crew discovered the suspected explosive material.

The Thunder Bay Police have cordoned off the alleyway for further investigation, but they confirm that the surrounding area remains accessible to the public. Despite this, the police are urging community members to avoid the alleyway as a precaution while the investigation is underway.

The police are committed to providing further updates on the situation as they become available. The public’s cooperation and understanding during this time are greatly appreciated.