Five New Fires Ignite, Sioux Lookout 7 Remains Not Under Control

Thunder Bay – WILDFIRE UPDATE – The Northwest Region has reported five new wildfires as of the evening of June 7, 2023, adding to the region’s growing list of active fires. The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has responded by implementing a Restricted Fire Zone in several districts.

The newly confirmed fires include:

Fort Frances 6, a 0.3 hectare fire, is located on the southeast end of Woodchuck Island in Rainy Lake, roughly 22.5 kilometres northeast of Fort Frances. The fire is currently under control.

Nipigon 11, a 0.1 hectare fire, is situated in the southern end of Winisk River Provincial Park, about 11 kilometres west of Webequie and is currently being observed.

Sioux Lookout 20, a 0.4 hectare fire, is approximately 24 kilometres northwest of the Ojibway Nation of Saugeen, near St. Raphael Provincial Park. This fire is not yet under control.

Sioux Lookout 21, a 0.1 hectare fire, is located approximately 12.1 kilometres north of highway 516 and 1.6 kilometres west of the Ojibway Nation of Saugeen. This fire is also not yet under control.

Thunder Bay 14, a 0.2 hectare fire, is located in Wabakimi Provincial Park approximately 12.9 kilometres south of Wabakimi Lake. This fire remains not under control.

Additionally, three more fires were discovered during the evening hours of June 6, following yesterday’s update. These include Sioux Lookout 19, Thunder Bay 12 and Thunder Bay 13, all of which are not yet under control.

Sioux Lookout 7 Remains a Concern, Fire Crews on Site

Sioux Lookout 7 continues to be a significant concern, covering an area of 9,285 hectares and remains not under control. The fire is located north of the remote First Nation of Cat Lake. At present, 8 fire crews and 3 helicopters are assigned to the fire, focusing on consolidating hose lines along the southern portion of the fire.

As of this update, there are 23 active fires in the Northwest Region, with 7 under control, 8 not under control, 2 being held, and 6 being observed. Initial attack crews have successfully extinguished 3 fires in the past 24 hours.

Restricted Fire Zone Implemented Amid Rising Wildfire Threat

With the wildfire hazard escalating, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has declared a Restricted Fire Zone effective from June 1 for several districts. The restriction prohibits open air burning, including campfires, within the boundaries of the Zone. Portable gas or propane stoves are allowed but must be used with extreme caution. All burning permits have been suspended until further notice.

To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa rivers, contact 310-FIRE. For fires south of the French or Mattawa rivers, dial 911. For more detailed information on the current fire hazard conditions, refer to the Interactive Map link.