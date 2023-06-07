64-Year-Old Bernhard Maier Arrested and Charged

KENORA, ON – Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have reported the safe apprehension of a suspect following a firearm-related incident near Jack Lake on June 6, 2023.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., members of the Kenora OPP Detachment, in collaboration with the Kenora OPP Crime Unit and the Emergency Response Team (ERT), responded to an incident on Highway 658. The incident involved a firearm, prompting police to immediately establish containment in the area and initiate a comprehensive investigation. The individual was located and arrested shortly afterwards.

Following the investigation, 64-year-old Bernhard Maier was arrested and charged under the Criminal Code. The charges include two counts of pointing a firearm, two counts of uttering threats, two counts of firearm use while committing an offence, and one count of careless use of a firearm.

Maier has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora at a later date. The quick and efficient response from the Kenora OPP ensured the situation was resolved safely, with no reported injuries.