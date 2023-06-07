Kenora, ON – NEWS – A Kenora man, previously wanted on an outstanding warrant, was arrested and found to be in possession of a significant amount of illegal drugs.

Altercation Leads to Arrest and Drug Seizure On May 28, 2023, just before 11:00 PM, the Kenora Ontario Provincial Police responded to an altercation between two individuals on Matheson Street S. During the investigation, it was discovered that one of the men involved had an outstanding warrant for previous drug-related offences.

Upon his arrest, a large quantity of illegal drugs were found in his possession.

Charges Laid Against 46-year-old Kenora Man As a result, 46-year-old Greg Ottertail was charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine) and possession of a Schedule III substance (psilocybin, also known as magic mushrooms). Ottertail is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on June 29, 2023.

Request for Public Assistance The Ontario Provincial Police urges anyone with information about the trafficking of illicit drugs to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/. Anonymous tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.