Dinsmore and Vernon Lead the Charge with 6-under 66, as 119 Players from 10 Countries Vie for the Coveted PGA TOUR Canada Cards
Coming to you straight from Courtenay, British Columbia, the Yanks have swung into action taking a commanding presence in the opening round of the ultimate PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournament for the 2023 Fortinet Cup. They’ve claimed four out of the top six spots at the stunning Crown Isle Resort and Golf Club.
The real action kicks off next week in the provincial capital of Victoria, as we head down the road for the illustrious Royal Beach Victoria Open.
The opening round was a battlefield of talent as Tyson Dinsmore and Carr Vernon, both from the States, shot a sparkling 6-under 66 to snatch a piece of the lead. Not far behind were fellow Americans Austin Fox and Ethan Marcus, along with the home country’s pride, Canadians Max Sear and Andrew Harrison, all shooting a commendable 67.
Dinsmore, a California golden boy, was coasting at 7-under before stumbling with a bogey on the 17th hole, but that was after a streak of five birdies in seven holes during his back-nine score of 32.
Missouri’s own Vernon started with an eagle on his opening hole, then despite a stumble at the par-3 fourth, bounced back with a trio of birdies on holes 9, 10, and 11. Not done yet, he added birdies on 15 and 18 for a back-nine score of 32.
Vernon, who has twice previously earned playing privileges through the Crown Isle Q-School, declared, “I’ve been all over Canada, and I would say this is my favorite. It’s a good spot. I seem to play well here.” A sentiment backed by his 20 career PGA TOUR Canada starts, all coming in 2018 and 2019.
In the spirit of the race, Vernon wasted no time, sending his opening drive flying down the firm fairways. “I had the eagle on one and just kind of battled it for a bit but then made bogey on the first par 3. I hit a really good drive (on one). It went down there farther than I thought it would be… Easy start, which is nice,” he said of his first-hole eagle.
The competition is fierce with 119 players from 10 countries vying for the final 10 PGA TOUR Canada cards up for grabs at the completion of the 72-hole stroke-play tournament.
Fox, after a slow start, found his groove with the putter and finished with a solid 67. “The putter (eventually) got hot, and it was a good day. I’m very happy with the start,” he said.
Sear, an Ontario native who splits his time in Victoria, took advantage of the glorious, sunny weather to deliver a smooth 67. He birdied his first and third holes on the front nine and added four more birdies on the back before ending his round with a bogey on 18.
Andrew Harrison, hailing from Camrose, Alberta, turned in a tidy, 5-under 31 on his back nine to record his 67. Harrison, a University of British Columbia product, had a total of eight birdies, including four straight from holes 10-13, along with three bogeys.
And don’t count out the Canadians yet, folks! Jeevan Sihota of nearby Victoria and amateur Kamyar Yamini are hot on their heels, trailing by just a single shot at 4-under 68.
Now, get ready folks, next week, the Tour shifts gears, moving on to the provincial capital, Victoria, for the Royal Beach Victoria Open. Quite the scenery change!
