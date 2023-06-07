Public Assistance Sought in Locating Missing Woman Marjorie Moonias

THUNDER BAY – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking the public’s help in finding 30-year-old Marjorie Moonias, who has been reported missing.

Moonias was last in touch with family members on April 17, 2023, via Facebook.

Moonias is described as an Indigenous female, around 5 feet 5 inches tall, with a medium build. She has a medium complexion, long black hair, brown eyes, and is known to wear glasses. Unfortunately, there are no details available regarding her clothing at the time of her disappearance.

If you have any information about Moonias’s whereabouts, the Thunder Bay Police Service encourages you to get in touch at (807) 684-1200. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.