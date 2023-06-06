THUNDER BAY – Missing – The Thunder Bay Police Service is actively seeking the public’s assistance in locating 47-year-old Steven Doherty, who has been missing since Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

Steven Doherty Last Seen on First Avenue Doherty was last seen around 8pm in the area of First Avenue. He is described as a white male, approximately 6′ 2″ tall, with a heavy build. Doherty has a fair complexion, short brown hair, and hazel eyes.

At the time of his disappearance, Doherty was wearing a short-sleeved grey dress shirt and grey shorts.

Public Assistance Requested Anyone with information about Doherty’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at (807) 684-1200. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.