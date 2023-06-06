Further inspection of the site revealed the absence of a valid burn permit for the fire. Additionally, the seasonal residence on the premises lacked functional smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms, further exacerbating potential risks.

This incident represents the fourth unauthorized open-air burn reported or observed by SFES and MNRF Conservation Officers in Shuniah since the introduction of the Restricted Fire Zone on June 1, 2023. Legal action is currently being considered for some of these instances.

SFES takes this opportunity to underscore the vital responsibility each citizen holds in verifying restrictions before initiating any open-air burning. As per regulations, it is illegal to kindle any open-air fire, inclusive of campfires, within the confines of a Restricted Fire Zone unless specific conditions are satisfied. As part of this restriction, all burn permits previously issued by SFES were suspended effective June 1, 2023.

Violations of the Forest Fire Prevention Act carry substantial penalties, which may encompass a fine up to $25,000, a three-month jail term, and/or the assumption of costs associated with fire extinguishing efforts.

In these times of heightened fire risk, SFES urges the public to exercise extreme caution to prevent wildfires, maintain up-to-date emergency kits and plans, and promptly report any fires to 310-FIRE (3473).