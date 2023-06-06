Five Fires Confirmed, Sioux Lookout 7 Remains a Concern, Restricted Fire Zone in Effect

THUNDER BAY – Wildfire Update – The Northwest Region of Ontario continues to face wildfire challenges as five new fires were confirmed by early evening on June 5.

Among the newly identified fires, Fort Frances 5, located approximately 24 kilometres northeast of Fort Frances along the shoreline of Rainy Lake, has been extinguished after covering 0.1 hectares. Red Lake 22, a remote fire situated about 54 kilometres northwest of Deer Lake and 23 kilometres east of the Manitoba border, is currently being observed, covering 1.0 hectare.

Additionally, Nipigon 8, which was approximately 24 kilometres southwest of Geraldton and 7.9 kilometres northwest of Gamsby Lake, has also been extinguished after spanning 0.1 hectares. Nipigon 9, a remote fire approximately 40 kilometres northeast of Wunnummin Lake, is being observed, covering 5.0 hectares. Thunder Bay 10, situated on the east side of Wabakimi Provincial Park near the Ogoki Reservoir, is not under control and spans 0.2 hectares.

In addition to these new fires, one more fire was discovered during the evening hours of June 4. Red Lake 21, a remote fire located approximately 22.4 kilometres south of MacDowell Lake, is currently not under control, covering an area of 3.5 hectares.

Sioux Lookout 7 remains a significant concern, with the fire still not under control and spanning an area of 9,285 hectares. The fire is located north of the remote First Nation of Cat Lake. Currently, ten fire crews and three helicopters are assigned to this fire. Efforts are focused on establishing hose lines along the southern perimeter of the fire, closest to the community, with support from bucketing helicopters. It’s important to note that the fire is burning away from the community.

As of this update, the Northwest Region reports a total of 20 active fires. Among them, seven fires are under control, five are not under control, five are being held, and three are being observed. In the past 24 hours, initial attack crews have successfully extinguished three fires.

The wildland fire hazard in the region is mostly low to moderate, with scattered areas of moderate hazard found throughout the southern portion of the region and north and west of Red Lake along the Manitoba border. To gain detailed information about fire hazard conditions in your area, refer to our Interactive Map.

In response to the extreme forest fire hazard, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has implemented a Restricted Fire Zone across several districts, including Kenora, Red Lake/Sioux Lookout, Dryden/Fort Frances/Atikokan, Thunder Bay/Ignace, the northwest portion of the Far North, and portions of the Nipigon/Geraldton District. This zone prohibits open air burning, including campfires, and all burning permits are suspended. However, portable gas or propane stoves may be used for cooking and warmth, provided extreme caution is exercised. The Restricted Fire Zone will remain in effect until further notice.

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, dial 310-FIRE. If you come across a forest fire located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, dial 911.