New Wildfires Spark Across Northwest Region Amid Restricted Fire Zone Order

Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – The Northwest Region has seen a surge in wildfire activity with five new fires confirmed by early evening today. Two additional fires were discovered during the evening of June 5.

The new fires are dispersed across the region, with specific areas including near the northeast shoreline of Savant Lake, at the south end of Pipestone River Provincial Park, southeast of Whitewater Lake, south of Pringle Lake, and east of Big Sand Lake. While some of these fires remain small, none are yet under control, with the largest covering an area of 25 hectares near Pipestone River Provincial Park.

The two fires discovered on June 5 are positioned northwest of Deer Lake First Nation and south of Wunnumin Lake. Firefighting efforts have managed to hold one of these fires, while the other is being observed.

The Sioux Lookout 7 fire continues to be a major concern. It is not under control, covering a vast area of 9,285 hectares north of the remote First Nation of Cat Lake. Firefighters, supported by bucketing helicopters, are focusing their efforts on the southern perimeter of the fire nearest to the community.

As of the latest update, there are 21 active fires in the Northwest Region: eight fires are under control, seven are not under control, two are being held, and four are being observed. In the past 24 hours, two fires have been extinguished.

The wildfire hazard in the region varies from low to high, with a predominantly high hazard in areas north of Lake Nipigon extending to the Far North.

Due to the extreme fire hazard, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has implemented a Restricted Fire Zone since June 1. The zone covers the Districts of Kenora, Red Lake/Sioux Lookout, Dryden/Fort Frances/Atikokan, Thunder Bay/Ignace, the northwest portion of the Far North, and portions of Nipigon/Geraldton District. No open air burning, including campfires, is permitted within the zone’s boundaries. Portable gas or propane stoves are allowed but must be used with extreme caution. All burning permits have been suspended until further notice.

Residents are urged to stay vigilant and report any wildland fires immediately. For fires north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. For fires south of these rivers, dial 911.