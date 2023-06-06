Timmins 8 Fire Adds to the 31 Active Fires in the Region, Travel Restrictions in Effect

The Northeast Region of Ontario faced another challenge as a new fire was confirmed in Timmins during the early evening hours of June 5. Timmins 8 Fire, spanning 0.8 hectares, is located 2 kilometers west of the Akonesi Chain of Lakes Complex and 0.8 kilometers south of Brady Lake. As of now, the fire remains uncontained.

With the addition of the new fire, the Northeast Region currently deals with a total of 31 active fires. Notable fires under control include Sudbury 20 at 0.5 hectares, Sudbury 13 at 0.1 hectares, Cochrane 2 at 0.4 hectares, and Wawa 2 at 105 hectares. Fires being held include Chapleau 7 at 1 hectare and Algonquin Park at 6 hectares. Fires that are still not under control encompass Timmins 8 at 2 hectares, Timmins 7 at 120 hectares, Pembrooke 1 at 50 hectares, Cochrane 9 at 5 hectares, Cochrane 8 at 35 hectares, Cochrane 7 at 1840 hectares, Cochrane 6 at 1239 hectares, Cochrane 5 at 5 hectares, Cochrane 3 at 80 hectares, Sault Ste Marie 3 at 2.8 hectares, Hearst 4 at 12 hectares, Algonquin Park 7 at 2.1 hectares, Sudbury 19 at 0.1 hectares, Sudbury 18 at 1.5 hectares, Sudbury 17 at 335 hectares, Sudbury 16 at 15.8 hectares, Sudbury 15 at 3.4 hectares, Sudbury 14 at 0.5 hectares, Sudbury 11 at 31 hectares, Sudbury 10 at 76 hectares, Chapleau 6 at 209 hectares, Chapleau 3 at 500 hectares, and Wawa 3 at 6810 hectares. Additionally, Cochrane 1 fire is currently being observed, covering an area of 45 hectares.

Of note, Wawa 3 fire, which started on May 27, remains a significant concern as it spans an extensive area of 6810 hectares and is still not under control. An Incident Management Team has been established, and ongoing suppression efforts are underway.

Travel and use restrictions are in place in the Northeast Region, particularly in the MNRF Chapleau-Wawa and Hearst-Cochrane-Kapuskasing Districts, to ensure public safety and effective fire suppression. Under the Emergency Area Order declared on May 31, travel and use of specific areas are prohibited unless authorized by a Travel Permit issued by the respective district’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF). The restrictions include roads and intersections like 400, 300, and 500, as well as “Mink Lake East” Road, “Mink Lake Boat Launch” Road, Operational Road 631-02, Operational Road 631-01, Road 100, and North Reagan Road. For more information and to see the complete list of travel restrictions, refer to the Implementation Order Map. Contact the Chapleau-Wawa District Office at 705-856-2396 for inquiries or travel permits related to the MNRF Chapleau-Wawa District. For information specific to the Wawa 3 fire, contact Maurice Lecours, Fire Information Officer, at 705-856-4735.

Cochrane 7 at 1840 hectares, Cochrane 6 at 1239 hectares Travel, use, and access Restrictions in the Northeast Region – MNRF Hearst-Cochrane-Kapuskasing District: Under the Emergency Area Order effective 7:01 a.m. EDT on June 6, 2023, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF), Hearst-Cochrane-Kapuskasing District has put in an Implementation Order to protect public safety and to facilitate effective fire suppression.

The following restrictions listed below and as outlined on the Implementation Order map are now in effect until further notice. All travel and use of the following areas is prohibited unless authorized by a Travel Permit issued by the Hearst-Cochrane-Kapuskasing District MNRF: Translimit Road eastwards beginning where it intersects with the Northwest Industrial Road at UTM Zone 17 E 529709 N 5434121 Translimit Road west of the Ontario-Quebec border at UTM Zone 17 E 608042 N 5423187 Northwest Industrial Road north of the Abitibi bridge at UTM Zone 17 E 523719 N 5402519 Under the Emergency Area Order declared at 12:01 a.m. on June 3, 2023, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF), Hearst-Cochrane-Kapuskasing District has put in an Implementation Order to protect public safety and to facilitate effective fire suppression.

The following restrictions listed below and as outlined on the Implementation Order map are now in effect until further notice.

All travel and use of the following areas is prohibited unless authorized by a Travel Permit issued by the Hearst-Cochrane-Kapuskasing District MNRF: Reaume Esker Road beginning where it intersects with Town Dump Road at UTM Zone 17 E 488675 N 5428518 Potter Road West of the TC Energy Plant at UTM Zone 17 E 507658 N 5413024 Connaught-Evelyn Road North of the Pallet Lake access point at UTM Zone 17 E 491692 N 5410633

If you have any questions or require travel permits, please contact the Hearst-Cochrane-Kapuskasing District office at 705-272-7178 or by email mnrf.coc@ontario.ca

For more information only for the Cochrane District fires, please call Gabrielle Ayres, Fire Information Officer, at (705) 561-9943

For information on lost structures, please contact the District Information Officer, Craig Graham, at 705 465-6312

The fire hazard remains high to extreme across the Northeast Region. For a closer look at fire hazard conditions in your area, view our Interactive Map. Restricted Fire Zone Due to the extreme forest fire hazard, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has declared a Restricted Fire Zone effective Thursday, June 1, at 12:01 a.m. local time for the districts of Hearst/Cochrane/Kapuskasing, Chapleau/Wawa, Timmins/Kirkland Lake, Sault Ste Marie/Blind River, Sudbury, North Bay, Minden/Parry Sound/Bracebridge, Pembroke, a northern portion of the Peterborough/Bancroft District, and the southeastern portion of the Far North District.

No open air burning, including campfires, is permitted within the boundaries of a Restricted Fire Zone. Portable gas or propane stoves may be used for cooking and warmth BUT must be handled with extreme caution.

All burning permits are suspended. The Restricted Fire Zone is in place until further notice.

Visit Ontario.ca/forest fire for more details and follow us on Twitter @ONforestfires. To learn more about what is permitted and not permitted in a Restricted Fire Zone, visit Outdoor fire restrictions | ontario.ca Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa Rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. To report a forest fire located south of the French or Mattawa Rivers, please dial 911.