KENORA – NEWS – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Kenora, in conjunction with the Kenora OPP Crime Unit, have provided an update on an earlier reported incident that led to the temporary closure of Highway 658. The incident, which involved a weapon, has been successfully resolved, and the highway has since been reopened to all traffic.

Prompt Police Response Defuses Confrontation

Police responded to a confrontation at a residence located off Highway 658 at approximately 12:20. The situation was quickly brought under control, effectively neutralizing any threats to public safety. Subsequent to the resolution of the incident, one individual was taken into custody.

Public Cooperation Appreciated

The OPP extends its gratitude to the public for their understanding, cooperation, and patience throughout the unfolding of this event.

OPP’s Commitment to Public Safety Public safety remains the paramount priority for the OPP. Should anyone possess additional information pertaining to this incident, they are urged to contact the Kenora OPP at (807) 548-5534 or 1-888-310-1122.