28-Year-Old Faces Multiple Charges Following Early Morning Incident

KENORA, ON – A local man has been taken into custody following a disturbance in the early hours of June 6, 2023. Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were alerted to an incident on Park St, where a business had reportedly had its window broken.

Police responded swiftly to the reports, arriving at the scene around 2:00 A.M. The disturbance had evidently resulted in significant damage to the business.

Following a thorough investigation, the OPP arrested 28-year-old Dan Myles of Kenora. Myles faces a series of charges, including mischief in connection with the property damage. Additionally, he has been charged with failure to comply with a release order and failure to comply with probation, suggesting prior legal entanglements.

The accused was swiftly brought before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora, with his court appearance scheduled for later the same day, June 6, 2023.

As the court proceedings continue, the Kenora OPP is keen to remind the public to report any suspicious activities promptly, helping keep local businesses safe and the community secure.