Repeat Offender Found Passed Out Behind the Wheel at Kenora Sports Complex

KENORA – In yet another concerning incident, a 47-year-old Kenora man has been charged for impaired driving-related offences. On June 4, 2023, at approximately 9:00 AM, the Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) swiftly responded to reports of a male found unconscious in a vehicle at the Kenora Sports Complex on Bunny Street.

Investigation results led to the arrest and charging of Jayson Wildfong with several offences, including operation while impaired, failure or refusal to comply with a demand, and failure to comply with a release order (three counts). The accused now faces legal consequences for his actions.

As a penalty, Wildfong received a 90-day Administrative Driver’s License Suspension (ADLS) and a 7-day vehicle impoundment. These measures aim to deter impaired driving and ensure public safety on the roads.

The accused was scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on June 5, 2023, where he will face the charges brought against him.

The OPP remains dedicated to promoting road safety and urges motorists to be vigilant. If you suspect impaired driving, do not hesitate to contact the police at 1-888-310-1122 or dial 911 immediately.

Furthermore, individuals can provide anonymous information by reaching out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting tips online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Your contribution can make a significant difference in preventing impaired driving incidents and protecting our community.