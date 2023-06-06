Public Urged to Avoid Ena Lake Rd as Police Respond to Reported Confrontation

KENORA – The Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), in coordination with the Kenora OPP Crime Unit and the OPP Emergency Response Team, have taken the decisive action of closing Highway 658 at Ena Lake Rd due to an ongoing and serious investigation.

Police were dispatched to a residence off Highway 658 around 12:20, following reports of a confrontation. As a result of the severity of the situation and the ongoing investigation, all travel through this area has been temporarily restricted.

In the interest of public safety, OPP are urging residents and the general public to avoid the area and refrain from interfering with the police activities.

Details of the incident remain limited at this stage as authorities continue their investigation. Further information will be released as the police continue to work through the incident.

The Kenora OPP are determined to maintain public safety and are appreciative of the public’s cooperation during this time. Anyone possessing information that could assist in this investigation is encouraged to contact the Kenora OPP at (807) 548-5534 or 1-888-310-1122.