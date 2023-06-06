This trailblazing device allows seamless integration of digital content and physical reality, redefining the computing landscape with its innovative three-dimensional interface

TORONTO – TECH – Apple has pulled back the curtain on its latest groundbreaking innovation – the Apple Vision Pro. This cutting-edge spatial computer effortlessly merges digital content with the real world, enabling users to remain engaged and connected.

The Vision Pro expands the horizon for apps by offering an infinite canvas that surpasses the constraints of a traditional display. This revolutionary device introduces a fully three-dimensional user interface controlled by the most intuitive and natural inputs — the user’s eyes, hands, and voice. The device is powered by visionOS, the world’s inaugural spatial operating system, enabling users to interact with digital content as if it’s physically present in their space.

The state-of-the-art design of Vision Pro boasts an ultra-high-resolution display system that houses 23 million pixels across dual displays. With custom Apple silicon in a unique dual-chip design, it ensures a real-time experience for every user.

Built on the foundational elements of macOS, iOS, and iPadOS, visionOS is the pioneer of spatial operating systems that amalgamate digital content with the physical world.

“Today is the dawn of a new era in computing,” expressed Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “The Mac introduced us to personal computing, the iPhone to mobile computing, and now the Apple Vision Pro is introducing us to spatial computing. The Vision Pro, founded on decades of Apple innovation, is years ahead and unparalleled — boasting a revolutionary input system and thousands of trailblazing innovations. It opens doors to remarkable experiences for our users and exciting new prospects for our developers.”

“Crafting our first spatial computer necessitated innovation across almost every facet of the system,” shared Mike Rockwell, Apple’s vice president of the Technology Development Group. “Through a harmonious integration of hardware and software, we designed a standalone spatial computer in a compact wearable form factor that stands as the most sophisticated personal electronics device ever.”

Apple Vision Pro employs advanced materials for exceptional performance, mobility, and wearability. It brings a fresh dimension to personal computing by revolutionizing how users interact with their favourite apps, relive memories, enjoy captivating TV shows and movies, and connect with others through FaceTime.

An infinite canvas for apps at work and home: Vision Pro users can increase their productivity with infinite screen real estate, access to their favourite apps, and novel ways to multitask.

The support for Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad enables users to set up an ideal workspace or transfer the powerful capabilities of their Mac into Vision Pro wirelessly, thereby creating a massive, private, and portable 4K display with incredibly sharp text.

Engaging entertainment experiences: With dual ultra-high-resolution displays, the Apple Vision Pro can convert any space into a personal movie theatre with a screen that seems 100 feet wide and an advanced Spatial Audio system. Users can watch movies and TV shows or enjoy stunning three-dimensional movies. Apple Immersive Video offers 180-degree high-resolution recordings with Spatial Audio, transporting users to entirely new places.

Immersive Environments: With Environments, users can expand their world beyond the dimensions of a physical room with dynamic, beautiful landscapes that can help them focus or reduce clutter in busy spaces.

Memories come alive: Featuring Apple’s first three-dimensional camera, Apple Vision Pro allows users to capture, relive, and immerse themselves in favourite memories with Spatial Audio.

Vision Pro allows users to create immersive environments, capture and relive memories with Spatial Audio, and make FaceTime calls more spatial, with everyone on the call reflected in life-size tiles. During a FaceTime call, users wearing Vision Pro are reflected as a Persona, a digital representation of themselves created using Apple’s most advanced machine learning techniques, which reflects face and hand movements in real time​1​.

The Vision Pro also has a new App Store where users can discover apps and content from developers, and access hundreds of thousands of familiar iPhone and iPad apps that run great and automatically work with the new input system for Vision Pro. The powerful and unique capabilities of Vision Pro and visionOS allow developers to design brand-new app experiences and reimagine existing ones for spatial computing​1​.

The visionOS was designed from the ground up to support the low-latency requirements of spatial computing, delivering powerful spatial experiences that can take advantage of the space around the user. The operating system features a brand-new three-dimensional interface that makes digital content look and feel present in a user’s physical world, enabling user navigation and interaction with spatial content through a new input system controlled by a person’s eyes, hands, and voice​1​.