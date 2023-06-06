Thunder Bay – Cinema 5 Skatepark is hosting a special event, “A Gathering of Memories,” dedicated to honoring the life of Riker, the remarkable 10-year-old boy whose vibrant spirit was tragically lost due to an unfortunate bicycle accident. Riker, an avid skateboarder and beloved member of the skateboarding community, found solace and friendship at Cinema 5 Skatepark.

Join us on June 11th from 3 PM to 8 PM at Cinema 5 Skatepark as we come together to remember Riker and celebrate the memories he created with all those who were fortunate enough to know him. This event is open to everyone who wishes to pay their respects and share cherished stories and memories of Riker.

While Riker was deeply connected to the skateboarding community, this event extends its warm invitation to people from all walks of life who wish to partake in this heartwarming commemoration. Whether you were personally acquainted with Riker or simply want to be a part of this touching tribute, your presence will be valued and appreciated.

During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy a day of FREE skateboarding, relishing the very activity that Riker held dear to his heart. In addition, delectable food and uplifting music will be provided to enhance the overall experience and foster a sense of unity and remembrance.

We encourage you to mark your calendars for June 11th and join us at Cinema 5 Skatepark as we honor Riker’s memory, ensuring that his spirit continues to live on in our hearts and the memories we share.

About Cinema 5 Skatepark: Cinema 5 Skatepark is a renowned destination for skateboard enthusiasts, offering state-of-the-art facilities and a vibrant community. With its commitment to fostering inclusivity and a passion for skateboarding, Cinema 5 Skatepark continues to inspire individuals of all ages and skill levels to pursue their love for the sport.