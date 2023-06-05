THUNDER BAY – Wildfire Update – The wildfire season is starting to ramp up in it’s intensity in the Northeastern and Northwestern Fire Districts in Ontario.

However at least so far we are not seeing the massive impact of wildfires like Alberta, Nova Scotia and Quebec thus far this year.

In a devastating start to the wildfire season, Canada is witnessing an unparalleled crisis as thousands of provincial firefighters grapple with extensive wildfires across Nova Scotia, Alberta, and Quebec.

These blazes have forced thousands of residents to evacuate their homes and have necessitated reinforcement from hundreds of Canadian soldiers and foreign firefighters, underlining the dire nature of the situation.

This wildfire season is extraordinary in its intensity, having scorched a staggering 10 times more terrain than the average of the past decade. This unprecedented scale of destruction has reignited the debate on the need for a federal strategy to bolster provincial and international firefighting resources.

Interprovincial and international cooperation has been critical in these trying times. A total of 566 firefighters have relocated across provincial lines this year to lend their expertise to other jurisdictions.

Further strengthening the response are 443 firefighters and trained experts who have travelled from Australia, New Zealand, and the United States to assist in the Canadian efforts.

In a remarkable display of international solidarity, water bombers and helicopters from Montana were deployed in Nova Scotia this Sunday. Additionally, Alberta welcomed the deployment of 200 South African firefighters. Quebec, which is currently combating 35 blazes, has confirmed the involvement of about 200 Canadian Armed Forces members.

The province is also taking proactive measures by training an additional 200 firefighters and engaging 200 provincial police officers in the firefighting efforts.

This crisis serves as a reminder of the interconnectedness of our global community in addressing environmental challenges. However, firefighting resources, while crucial, are just one part of the solution.

A comprehensive approach that addresses the root causes of the increasing number and intensity of wildfires is needed. These root causes often include climate change, forest management practices, and human activities. Therefore, there is an urgent need to tackle these issues to prevent such extreme situations in the future.

How to Deal with Preventing Future Forest Fire Crisis Situations

Canada’s current wildfire crisis underscores the urgency of adopting a comprehensive approach to wildfire management. Looking at other jurisdictions, several successful strategies emerge that could be adapted to the Canadian context.

One of the most effective approaches lies in sustainable forest management, which emphasizes fire prevention strategies to both protect the land from fire outbreaks and control their spread. This entails several crucial steps:

Reducing Vegetation: Crowded trees, shrubs, and other flora can fuel the spread of fires. Creating fire breaks – cleared areas free of vegetation and natural debris – can help prevent fires from spreading. Spacing Trees Properly: Planting trees with ample space between them can help prevent the spread of wildfires. When trees have some separation between them, wildfires are easier to suppress and have less chance of spreading. Tree Thinning: Removing dead or diseased trees helps create more space between susceptible vegetation, reducing the risk of wildfires. Planting Resilient Trees: Focusing on planting fire, drought, and rot-resistant trees can enhance the health and resilience of forests, reducing the risk of fire outbreaks. Monitoring for Pests: As the planet warms, pest infestations become more prevalent. An integrated approach to pest management is essential to maintain the health of forests and prevent wildfires​ 1

Alongside these sustainable forest management practices, leveraging technology can significantly enhance wildfire detection and response. Key recommendations include:

Better, more accessible fire technology: Improving access to data on where and how fires are moving can allow local governments and companies to tailor technology to community-specific needs, such as evacuation planning and better zoning to minimize fire damage. Coordinating efforts and sharing data: An authoritative body with the explicit responsibility for coordinating efforts from research to operations could enhance the effectiveness of wildfire management. Funding, with a role for private companies: Promoting innovation in the private sector for public benefit is also essential. Funding can help establish sustainable business models based on the true costs of fires, and provide custom solutions to local communities​ 2

These strategies, when adapted to the specific contexts of Nova Scotia, Alberta, and Quebec, could aid in mitigating the current wildfire crisis and preventing future outbreaks. By learning from successes in other jurisdictions and integrating these approaches into a comprehensive wildfire management strategy, Canada could more effectively address this pressing climate issue.

As the wildfire season continues to unfold, the hope remains that the combined efforts of provincial, federal, and international resources will help to manage and eventually overcome this devastating crisis.