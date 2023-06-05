Thunder Bay – NEWS – Tyrone Joseph Lance Gagnon was apprehended following a break-in at a pharmacy, where over $5,000 worth of merchandise was stolen.

Officers from the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Primary Response Branch were dispatched to a pharmacy located in the 400 block of Victoria Avenue just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30. The call was in response to reports of a break-in that had occurred earlier.

Through their investigation, the police learned that the crime had taken place overnight. The initial inquiry revealed that a suspect had entered the pharmacy at approximately 3:30 a.m. that morning and stolen merchandise valued at over $5,000 before fleeing the scene.

As the investigation progressed, members of the Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit got involved. Thanks to their ongoing investigation, a male suspect was positively identified.

BEAR Unit officers located and apprehended the accused around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 1, near Southern and Syndicate Avenues.

The accused, 36-year-old Tyrone Joseph Lance Gagnon from Thunder Bay, is now facing multiple charges, including:

• Carrying Concealed Weapon • Break and Enter • Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Gagnon made his first appearance in bail court on Friday, June 2, and was remanded into custody with a future court date pending.