Thunder Bay – News – In a significant bust, city police have confiscated a large amount of cocaine from a home on the south side of Thunder Bay.

Officers from the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Primary Response Branch were dispatched to a residential property on the city’s south side shortly after 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 3. The call was in response to the discovery of narcotics in a rental property.

Upon investigation, it was learned that the owner of the residence had come across a suspicious package while clearing out the property after it had become vacant.

Subsequent investigations suggested that the drugs were probably abandoned by individuals who had been unlawfully residing in the home previously.

The police seized the suspected narcotics, which included a significant amount of cocaine along with a quantity of psilocybin, commonly known as Magic Mushrooms.

The estimated street value of the seized narcotics exceeds a staggering $140,000.

Investigations into the matter are still ongoing.