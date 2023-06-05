Speeding leads to impaired driving charges and administrative penalties for 27-year-old

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A routine traffic stop on Highway 11-17 in Thunder Bay has resulted in multiple charges, including impaired driving, for a 27-year-old resident of Fowler.

On the early hours of June 5, 2023, at around 12:30 a.m., members of the Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment pulled over a vehicle for speeding. The traffic stop swiftly turned into a criminal investigation.

As a result of their investigation, Jessie Edwards, a 27-year-old Fowler resident, has been criminally charged with:

• Adult Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs • Adult Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus)

In addition to the criminal charges, Edwards also faces several Highway Traffic Act (HTA) offences, including:

• Speeding • Adult Driver Fail to Surrender Licence • Adult Driving Motor Vehicle with Open Container of Liquor

Following the charges, Edwards received a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment.

Edwards is scheduled to make a court appearance at the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on July 25, 2023.

The OPP maintains a strong commitment to road safety and encourages all motorists to report suspected impaired driving. Anyone with relevant information can contact the police at 1-888-310-1122 or 911. Anonymous tips can also be provided by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.