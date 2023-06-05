THUNDER BAY – Missing – The Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking the assistance of the public in locating 32-year-old Nikiita Paavola, who has been reported missing.

Paavola was last in contact with her family on June 3, 2023, around 4:45 p.m. She is known to frequently visit the area around the 100 block of South Cumberland Street.

Paavola is described as an Indigenous female, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall with a thin build. She has short brown hair, brown eyes, and a dark complexion. There are currently no descriptions available regarding her clothing at the time of her disappearance.

The Thunder Bay Police Service urges anyone with information about Paavola’s whereabouts to contact them at (807) 684-1200. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.