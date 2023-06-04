THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Angel Achneepineskum, a 12-year-old Indigenous girl who has gone missing. Angel was last seen on the evening of June 3, 2023, in the vicinity of the Landmark Hotel.

Angel is described as approximately 5’5″ tall, with a medium build. She has long black hair and brown eyes. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a blue hoodie, black pants, white running shoes, and a black face mask.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about Angel’s whereabouts to contact the Thunder Bay Police at (807) 684-1200. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com. The police are actively investigating this case and are grateful for any assistance from the community in locating Angel and ensuring her safety.