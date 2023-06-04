Edmonton – Wildfire Update – The provincial state of emergency in Alberta, prompted by the 2023 Spring Wildfires expired on June 3, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. While the state of emergency may be expiring, all resources and support for the wildfire situation will remain in place.

Despite the expiration of the state of emergency, regular updates regarding the wildfire situation will continue to be provided. However, future media availabilities will only be scheduled if significant updates or changes occur.

Encouraging news comes from the Town of Rainbow Lake, which has lifted its evacuation order as of 9 a.m. on June 2. Residents seeking re-entry information can visit rainbowlake.ca. However, an evacuation order remains in effect for the hamlet of Fort Chipewyan, Mikisew First Nation (Allison Bay, Dog Head, and Devils Gate), Fort Chipewyan Metis Nation, and Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation. Detailed information about closures and restrictions can be found on the official website.

The fire danger in the northern regions of the province continues to be very high or extreme, urging Albertans to be cautious during their weekend activities and to respect fire bans or restrictions in their respective areas. Detailed information on fire bans or restrictions can be accessed at albertafirebans.ca.

As of now, there are 58 active wildfires in the Forest Protection Area, with 15 classified as out-of-control, 17 being held, and 26 under control. In 2023, a total of 504 wildfires have been extinguished.

While some areas have transitioned from fire bans to restrictions, air quality remains a concern in certain communities. Regular updates on air quality statements and advisories should be followed. For information on local air quality and associated health risks, visit airquality.alberta.ca.

The provincial state of emergency will be in effect until 11:59 p.m. on June 3. To access emergency information, individuals can visit alberta.ca/emergency or call 310-4455, which is available 24/7.

As of now, there have been five evacuation orders and two Alberta Emergency Alerts. The number of evacuees stands at 4,334.

Approximately 2,600 personnel are currently working on wildfires in Alberta. Support comes from partner agencies across Canada, the United States, Australia, New Zealand, and the Canadian Armed Forces.

Evacuees are advised to register at local reception centers or through emergencyregistration.alberta.ca. Over 17,000 applications for one-time emergency financial assistance have been processed, resulting in more than $20.9 million in e-transfers and over $8.7 million in distributed debit cards.

Donations are welcomed to aid those affected by the wildfires. Individuals can make cash donations through the Canadian Red Cross or to recognized charitable organizations within their regions. It is encouraged to make donations by June 3 to benefit from matching funds provided by the Government of Alberta and Government of Canada.

The Canadian Red Cross has initiated the Immediate Support to Not-for-Profit Organizations program, delivering essential assistance to those impacted by wildfires across Alberta. Eligible community organizations can apply for one-time funding of $5,000 to provide immediate relief assistance.

For further details regarding the emergency situation and support for evacuees, please visit alberta.ca/emergency.