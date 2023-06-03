Experience the Outdoors and Thrills as Trowbridge Falls and Chippewa Park Campgrounds Open, along with the return of Iconic Amusement Rides

THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Thunder Bay has officially marked the beginning of summer with the reopening of city campgrounds and amusement rides. Today marks the commencement of the camping season, with Trowbridge Falls and Chippewa Park campgrounds welcoming guests to their tent sites, RV sites, and cabins.

In addition to the delights of camping, Chippewa Park has announced the opening of its amusement rides this Saturday, June 3rd. For the month of June, thrill-seekers can enjoy the rides from 1 pm to 8 pm on Saturdays and Sundays only. The amusement schedule will extend from July, operating Wednesday through Sunday from 1 pm to 8 pm, and will continue until Labour Day.

Adding to the summer excitement, Centennial Park’s Muskeg Express train ride will be chugging back into action on Saturday, June 10th. The train will operate on weekends only from 11 am to 4 pm for the month of June, with an extended schedule commencing in July to include Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm.

Families await the opening of the Marina Park Splash Pad which will open June 15th.

Cory Halvorsen, Manager of Parks & Open Spaces, expressed his enthusiasm for the season’s commencement. “We are very excited to kick off the season,” said Halvorsen. “We encourage everyone to get out and enjoy the facilities this summer.” As Thunder Bay welcomes the warm weather, locals and visitors alike are invited to soak up the summer fun at these beloved city venues.