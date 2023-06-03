KENORA, ON – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Kenora, supported by the Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Canine Unit (K9), have launched a search for a missing man in the vicinity of Vermillion Bay.

An abandoned motor vehicle was discovered by the police on June 2, 2023, on the western side of Vermillion Bay, sparking an investigation. The vehicle, a black Subaru Impreza, belongs to a man named Leslie, whose well-being is now a concern for the authorities.

Leslie, a 57-year-old white male standing 5’8″ tall, is believed to have been potentially seeking assistance on foot in the Vermillion Bay area along Highway 17 after experiencing vehicle trouble. There is a possibility that Leslie may have reached Kenora in search of help and could still be within the city limits.

The Kenora OPP is appealing to the public for any information related to this investigation. If you have any information about Leslie’s whereabouts, please reach out to the Kenora OPP at 807-548-5534 or the Provincial Communications Center at 1-888-310-1122. Your assistance could be critical in ensuring Leslie’s safety.