THUNDER BAY – LIVING – The Northwest Senior Games will return to the Thunder Bay 55 Plus Centre at 700 River Street this coming week, for the first time since 2019.

The volunteer Games committee along with the 55 Plus Centre are excited to bring a variety of events geared towards individuals 55-plus. Winners of this round of Games will travel to Brantford in August to compete in the provincial games.

“We are very pleased to be able to resume with the Northwest Senior Games,” said Lisa Galon, Program & Marketing Coordinator. “It’s one of the many events that was paused during the pandemic, and was greatly missed.”

Games will include golf, cards (euchre, cribbage and bridge), bowling, snooker, bocce ball and others. Player registration concluded in early June.