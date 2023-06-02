Thunder Bay – NEWS – The stage is set, the Snowbirds did their test flights roaring over Marina Park and Lake Superior this morning around noon.

The forecast for Saturday is for mainly sunny skies with a daytime High of 25. The humidex will be at 29 so make sure you have water with you at Marina Park. Bring the sunscreen too as the UV index 8 or very high.

The Snowbirds will start the show over Marina Park at noon. By 2:30 you can meet the pilots at Marina Park.

The forecast for Sunday has showers so likely Saturday will be the best day.