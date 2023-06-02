THUNDER BAY – Wildfire Update – The fire situation in the Northwest Region remains a concern as the number of active fires continues to grow. As of Thursday evening, there have been reports of one new fire, bringing the total to six active fires in the region.

One of the significant fires of note is Sioux Lookout 7, which has been re-mapped and now measures approximately 9,285 hectares. Unfortunately, this fire remains out of control and poses a threat to the Cat Lake community. Fire crews and helicopters are currently working tirelessly to combat the blaze, with a focus on suppressing the southern section nearest to the community. The situation is being closely monitored, and efforts are being made to protect the residents and surrounding areas.

Additionally, Dryden 6, a new fire in the region, is causing concern. With a size of 0.3 hectares, it is not yet under control. The fire is located north of Gulliver River and Highway 17.

The fire hazard levels across the Northwest region vary from low to extreme. Areas east of Thunder Bay are experiencing high to extreme hazards, emphasizing the need for caution and preventive measures.

In response to the heightened fire danger, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has declared a Restricted Fire Zone. Effective immediately, the Districts of Kenora, Red Lake/Sioux Lookout, Dryden/Fort Frances/Atikokan, Thunder Bay/Ignace, the northwest portion of the Far North, and portions of Nipigon/Geraldton District are under the Restricted Fire Zone.

This means that all open air burning, including campfires, is strictly prohibited within the designated boundaries. However, portable gas or propane stoves may still be used for cooking and warmth, as long as they are handled with extreme caution. Burning permits are also suspended until further notice.

Residents and visitors are urged to familiarize themselves with the boundaries of the Restricted Fire Zone, as outlined in the attached map. Compliance with these restrictions is essential to ensure the safety of both individuals and the surrounding environment.

If you spot a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE to report it. For forest fires located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, dial 911 immediately.

The situation is continuously evolving, and updates will be provided as new information becomes available. Stay informed and stay safe during this critical time.