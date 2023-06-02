THUNDER BAY – Missing – The Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person, Tyrone KING, who is 13 years old. Tyrone was last seen on the evening of June 1st around 9:00 PM in the vicinity of the 100 block of Secord Street.

Tyrone is described as an Indigenous male, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds. He has a fair complexion, a thin build, medium-length black hair, and dark brown eyes. At the time he went missing, he was wearing a black and grey baseball cap, a black T-shirt with colourful letters, black track pants, and a small black backpack. He was also wearing a black nylon mask, which was pulled up over his nose.

Authorities are concerned for Tyrone’s well-being and are urging anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to come forward. If you have any information, please contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at (807) 684-1200. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

Efforts to locate Tyrone are ongoing, and any assistance from the community is greatly appreciated. Please keep an eye out for him and help reunite him with his loved ones.