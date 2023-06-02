Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Get set for a real mix of weather for Friday.

Unpredictable Forecast: Thunder Bay’s Dance of Sun, Clouds, and a Sprinkle of Thunder!

Get ready for a thrilling weather rollercoaster in Thunder Bay today! We’re starting the day with a mix of sun and clouds, but don’t get too comfortable because there’s a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Hold on tight, because there’s also a risk of a thunderstorm later in the day. It’s going to be a wild ride!

With a high of 24 degrees and a humidex of 27, you might want to bring your sunscreen and stay hydrated. The UV index is soaring at 8, which means the sun is out in full force. So, make sure to protect yourself from those powerful rays.

As the evening rolls in, the weather calms down a bit. We can expect partly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers early on. But keep an eye out, as the risk of a thunderstorm lingers in the air. The temperature will drop to a comfortable low of 12 degrees, providing a refreshing and cool night.

Hold onto your umbrellas and keep your eyes on the sky, Thunder Bay! Mother Nature is putting on a show today, and it’s going to be electrifying!

Fort Frances – Brace for Heat and Showers!

Hold onto your raincoats, folks! Fort Frances is in for a weather adventure today. We’ll start the day with a mix of sun and clouds, but don’t be fooled by the calm. There’s a 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, and as the day progresses, that chance jumps up to a whopping 70 percent in the afternoon. Better keep those umbrellas close at hand!

With a high of 30 degrees and a humidex of 35, it’s going to feel quite toasty out there. Make sure to stay hydrated and find some shade if you need a break from the sun. The UV index is soaring at 8, so slather on that sunscreen and protect your skin.

As evening approaches, the skies will start to clear up a bit. We can expect partly cloudy conditions, but don’t let your guard down just yet. There’s still a 70 percent chance of showers early in the evening, followed by a 30 percent chance late in the evening and after midnight. And yes, you guessed it, there’s also a risk of a thunderstorm early in the evening. So, keep an eye on the sky and be prepared for a possible light show!

It’s a day of weather surprises in Fort Frances, so make sure to pack your rain gear and stay weather-wise throughout the day. Mother Nature likes to keep us on our toes, but with a little humour and preparedness, we can embrace whatever she throws our way!

Vermilion Bay and Dryden – Heat Warning in Effect

Vermilion Bay and Dryden are in for a weather rollercoaster today! We’ll start the morning with a mix of sun and clouds, but don’t be surprised if you feel a sprinkle or two. There’s a 30 percent chance of showers early on, and as the day progresses, that chance ramps up to a whopping 70 percent in the afternoon. Hold onto your umbrellas because you might need them!

With a high of 30 degrees and a humidex of 35, it’s going to be a hot and muggy day out there. Make sure to stay hydrated, seek shade when needed, and wear your sunscreen to protect yourself from those strong UV rays. The UV index is soaring at 8, so don’t forget to give your skin some extra love and care.

As evening approaches, the clouds will start to give way to some breaks. We can expect partly cloudy conditions, but don’t let your guard down just yet. There’s still a 70 percent chance of showers early in the evening, followed by a 30 percent chance later in the evening and after midnight. And yes, you guessed it, there’s also a risk of a thunderstorm early in the evening. Mother Nature sure knows how to keep us on our toes!

So, keep your rain boots handy and your spirits high as you navigate the ever-changing weather in Vermilion Bay and Dryden. Remember, a little rain can’t dampen our sense of humor, so let’s embrace whatever weather comes our way with a smile and a splash!

Kenora: Heat Warning in Effect, So Make Sure to Hydrate and Chill!

Kenora, get ready for a mix of sun and clouds today, with a sprinkle of showers to keep things interesting! There’s a 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, but don’t worry, it won’t dampen your day completely. As the afternoon rolls in, the chances of showers increase to a whopping 70 percent, so keep your raincoat within arm’s reach.

But wait, there’s more! Along with the showers, there’s also a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Mother Nature is feeling a bit dramatic today, so expect some rumbling skies and flashes of lightning. Don’t fret though, as long as you keep an eye on the weather and seek shelter if needed, you’ll weather the storm just fine.

With a high of 30 degrees and a humidex of 35, it’s going to be a hot one out there! Make sure to stay cool, drink plenty of water, and take breaks in the shade when you can. The UV index is soaring at 8, so lather up on that sunscreen to protect yourself from those powerful sun rays.

As the evening sets in, the clouds will give way to some breaks, offering a partly cloudy night. However, don’t be too quick to stash away your umbrella. There’s still a 70 percent chance of showers early in the evening, followed by a 30 percent chance later in the evening and after midnight. Oh, and don’t forget about the potential thunderstorm early in the evening. It’s always good to be prepared!

So, Kenora, embrace the unpredictable nature of today’s weather, and don’t let a little rain or thunder dampen your spirit. Carry your sense of humor along with your umbrella, and enjoy the day with a splash of adventure!

Wasaho Cree Nation Remember the Sunscreen too!

Wasaho Cree Nation, get ready for a sun-filled day ahead! The skies will be clear, and the sun will shine bright to lift your spirits. With a high of 17 degrees, it’s the perfect weather to enjoy outdoor activities or simply bask in the warmth.

As the morning progresses, the wind will pick up, blowing from the east at 30 km/h. So, if you’re planning any outdoor adventures, hold onto your hats and make sure your picnic blankets are secured!

Tonight, the clear skies will continue, offering a beautiful view of the stars. However, as the night progresses, expect some clouds to roll in near midnight, creating a partly cloudy atmosphere. The wind will shift to the east at 20 km/h, with occasional gusts up to 40 km/h. By late night, the wind will calm down and become light, providing a peaceful and serene setting.

With a low of 12 degrees, it might be a bit cooler compared to the daytime, so grab a cozy blanket if you plan to spend time outdoors under the starry sky.

Remember, the UV index is 7, which means the sun’s rays are strong. Don’t forget to protect your skin with sunscreen and wear appropriate clothing to shield yourself from harmful UV radiation.

So, Wasaho Cree Nation, embrace the sunny day and enjoy the beauty of nature around you. Whether you’re taking a stroll, having a picnic, or simply relaxing in the great outdoors, make the most of this delightful weather!