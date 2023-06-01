Thunder Bay Police Seeking Public’s Help in Locating Missing Indigenous Youth

THUNDER BAY – Missing – In a concerning development, the Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl, Summer Smith. Summer was last seen in the Cowan Street area on May 31, 2023, at approximately 12:00 p.m.

Summer is described as an Indigenous female, standing 5’4″ tall with a medium build. She has short brown hair and brown eyes. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a black hoodie pullover, green sweatpants, and black shoes.

The Thunder Bay Police Service is urging anyone with information about Summer’s whereabouts to come forward. The public can contact the police directly at (807) 684-1200. For those who wish to provide information anonymously, tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

The urgency to find Summer is high, and any piece of information, no matter how small, could be vital in ensuring her safe return.