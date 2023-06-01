Thunder Bay Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Indigenous Youth Last Seen in the Huron Avenue Area

THUNDER BAY – Missing – The Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing person, 12-year-old James Mamakeesic. Mamakeesic was last seen in the area of Huron Avenue on June 1, 2023, at around 10:50 a.m.

James Mamakeesic is described as an Indigenous youth with a heavy build. He stands 5’2″ tall and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, two-tone shorts with white, and was carrying a blue bag.

TBPS is appealing to anyone with information about Mamakeesic’s whereabouts to please contact the police at (807) 684-1200. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.