Roadside Argument Escalates into Physical Confrontation, Leaving Both Women Injured

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Officers from the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) responded to a distress call regarding a weapons incident at the intersection of Highway 61 and Neebing Avenue around 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31.

As they made their way to the scene, they received information that a woman had been stabbed, with the accused last seen fleeing on foot towards Arthur Street West.

Upon arrival, police found a female victim with severe injuries. Paramedics from Superior North EMS provided immediate medical attention before transporting her to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further treatment.

Investigations revealed that the two women, who were passengers in the same vehicle, got into an argument as they were traveling along Highway 61.

The dispute quickly escalated into a physical confrontation. The police managed to locate and arrest the suspect without any incident. The suspect, too, had sustained injuries and required medical treatment at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.

Following the investigation, both women were charged with assault-related offenses. Wanda Gwen Wabano, 43, of Thunder Bay, is facing charges of Aggravated Assault.

Meanwhile, Danielle Roundhead, 30, also of Thunder Bay, is charged with Assault with a Weapon, Uttering Threats – Death or Bodily Harm, and two counts of Failure to Comply with Release Order.

Both women were brought to bail court on Thursday, June 1, and have been remanded into custody pending their future court appearances.