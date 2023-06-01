Urgent Appeal: 18-Year-Old Hope Gliddy Missing in Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) is urging the public to assist in the search for 18-year-old Hope Gliddy, who has been reported missing.

Gliddy was last seen in the vicinity of Ontario and John Street on May 26, 2023, at around 6:00 am. TBPS is currently investigating a more recent sighting of Gliddy in the Limbrick area.

Hope Gliddy is described as an Indigenous female, standing 5’4″ tall with a medium build. She has long black hair and brown eyes. At the time she was last seen, she was dressed in all-black clothing.

The TBPS is appealing to anyone with information about Gliddy’s whereabouts to come forward and contact the police at (807) 684-1200. Alternatively, individuals wishing to remain anonymous can submit their tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.