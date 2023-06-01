Fort Frances – Crime – In Fort Frances, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating the theft of a dirt bike. Officers were called to a residence on Second Street following a report that an orange and black KTM 150 FX dirt bike had been stolen from a truck.

The theft is believed to have occurred overnight, with the report coming in at approximately 07:06 a.m. on May 31, 2023. A Scenes of Crime Officer (SOCO) was dispatched to the scene and was able to lift fingerprints left behind, which could prove crucial in identifying the perpetrator.

The OPP is appealing to the public for assistance in this case. Anyone with information regarding the stolen dirt bike is encouraged to come forward. Individuals with relevant details can contact the police directly at 1-888-310-1122. Alternatively, for those who wish to remain anonymous, tips can be provided via the Crime Stoppers website at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca. The OPP continues to work diligently to solve this case and restore the stolen property to its rightful owner.