THUNDER BAY – NEWS – In response to the prevailing fire risks and to align with the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests’ Restricted Fire Zone declaration, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue has announced a fire ban on all outdoor open-air burning within the City of Thunder Bay. Effective immediately, this measure aims to ensure the safety and well-being of the community.

Here are the details of the fire ban:

Fire Ban Details:

The fire ban prohibits all outdoor burning activities within the city limits of Thunder Bay. This includes the suspension of all outdoor burning permits until further notice. Residents are urged to strictly adhere to the fire ban regulations to prevent any potential fines or penalties. The ban will remain in effect until weather conditions improve and it is deemed safe to lift the restrictions.

Exceptions and Permitted Activities:

While the fire ban is in place, residents are still permitted to engage in cooking activities using propane, natural gas, and charcoal BBQs. Additionally, CSA-approved propane and natural gas-fuelled fire bowls are also allowed. Thunder Bay Fire Rescue emphasizes the importance of using these cooking and heating appliances responsibly to prevent any accidental fires.

Community Compliance and Safety:

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue urges all residents to fully comply with the fire ban and outdoor burning restrictions in order to ensure the safety and well-being of the entire community. For further information regarding the fire ban and outdoor burning regulations, residents are encouraged to visit the Thunder Bay Fire Rescue website at www.thunderbay.ca/fire or contact Thunder Bay Fire Rescue at 807-625-2103.

As fire safety measures intensify, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue remains committed to protecting the community and urges residents to prioritize fire prevention and safety during this time. Stay informed, follow the guidelines, and help keep Thunder Bay safe from the risks of outdoor fires.