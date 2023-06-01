Exploring the renewal of the Permanent Bilateral Mechanism between the AFN and Canada

The Assembly of First Nations is hosting Virtual Engagement Sessions to discuss the renewal of the Permanent Bilateral Mechanism (PBM) between the AFN and Canada. It is also known as the AFN-Canada Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The PBM/MOU aims to advance joint priorities between the AFN and Canada.

Goals

Exploring questions, feedback and dialogue on First Nations’ priorities and concerns for implementation of the Healing Path Forward Accord.

The objectives of the sessions are to:

Provide an overview of Resolution 1/2022 Renewed Framework Providing Strategic Direction and Action Toward Evolutionary & Positive Change.

Provide background and challenges of the current PBM MOU;

Provide an overview of the Healing Path Forward Accord;

Engage in dialogue on the 3 components to the Healing Path Forward Accord framework and gather input and feedback from each region;

Answer questions that Chiefs may have about the current PBM/MOU and support dialogue and discussion on First Nations’ priorities and concerns for implementation of the Healing Path Forward Accord;

Discuss next steps.

Agenda

Four days of virtual engagement sessions held across Canada.

British Columbia

British Columbia Regional Virtual Engagement Session

Jun 5 10:00 am PDT

Alberta

Alberta and Saskatchewan Regional Virtual Engagement Session

Jun 5 2:00 pm MDT

Saskatchewan

Alberta and Saskatchewan Regional Virtual Engagement Session

Jun 5 2:00 pm CST

Yukon

Yukon and Northwest Territories Regional Virtual Engagement Session

Jun 7 10:00 am MST

Northwest Territories

Yukon and Northwest Territories Regional Virtual Engagement Session

Jun 7 11:00 am MDT

Manitoba

Manitoba Regional Virtual Engagement Session

Jun 7 3:00 pm CST

Ontario

Ontario Regional Virtual Engagement Session

Jun 19 1:00 pm EDT

Québec

Québec and Labrador Regional Virtual Engagement Session

Jun 19 10:00 am EDT

Labrador

Québec and Labrador Regional Virtual Engagement Session

Jun 19 11:30 am NDT

Prince Edward Island

Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Newfoundland Regional Virtual Engagement Session

Jun 20 11:00 am ADT

Nova Scotia

Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Newfoundland Regional Virtual Engagement Session

Jun 20 11:00 am ADT

New Brunswick

Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Newfoundland Regional Virtual Engagement Session

Jun 20 11:00 am ADT

Newfoundland

Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Newfoundland Regional Virtual Engagement Session

Jun 20 11:30 am NDT

Documents

Healing Path Forward Virtual Engagement Sessions Documents

Factsheet Treaty Inherent Rights Discussion PaperMarch 9, 2023 • pdf (6.74MB)

