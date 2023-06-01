Exploring the renewal of the Permanent Bilateral Mechanism between the AFN and Canada
The Assembly of First Nations is hosting Virtual Engagement Sessions to discuss the renewal of the Permanent Bilateral Mechanism (PBM) between the AFN and Canada. It is also known as the AFN-Canada Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The PBM/MOU aims to advance joint priorities between the AFN and Canada.
Goals
Exploring questions, feedback and dialogue on First Nations’ priorities and concerns for implementation of the Healing Path Forward Accord.
The objectives of the sessions are to:
- Provide an overview of Resolution 1/2022 Renewed Framework Providing Strategic Direction and Action Toward Evolutionary & Positive Change.
- Provide background and challenges of the current PBM MOU;
- Provide an overview of the Healing Path Forward Accord;
- Engage in dialogue on the 3 components to the Healing Path Forward Accord framework and gather input and feedback from each region;
- Answer questions that Chiefs may have about the current PBM/MOU and support dialogue and discussion on First Nations’ priorities and concerns for implementation of the Healing Path Forward Accord;
- Discuss next steps.
Agenda
Four days of virtual engagement sessions held across Canada.
British Columbia
British Columbia Regional Virtual Engagement Session
Jun 5 10:00 am PDT
Alberta
Alberta and Saskatchewan Regional Virtual Engagement Session
Jun 5 2:00 pm MDT
Saskatchewan
Alberta and Saskatchewan Regional Virtual Engagement Session
Jun 5 2:00 pm CST
Yukon
Yukon and Northwest Territories Regional Virtual Engagement Session
Jun 7 10:00 am MST
Northwest Territories
Yukon and Northwest Territories Regional Virtual Engagement Session
Jun 7 11:00 am MDT
Manitoba
Manitoba Regional Virtual Engagement Session
Jun 7 3:00 pm CST
Ontario
Ontario Regional Virtual Engagement Session
Jun 19 1:00 pm EDT
Québec
Québec and Labrador Regional Virtual Engagement Session
Jun 19 10:00 am EDT
Labrador
Québec and Labrador Regional Virtual Engagement Session
Jun 19 11:30 am NDT
Prince Edward Island
Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Newfoundland Regional Virtual Engagement Session
Jun 20 11:00 am ADT
Nova Scotia
Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Newfoundland Regional Virtual Engagement Session
Jun 20 11:00 am ADT
New Brunswick
Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Newfoundland Regional Virtual Engagement Session
Jun 20 11:00 am ADT
Newfoundland
Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Newfoundland Regional Virtual Engagement Session
Jun 20 11:30 am NDT
Documents
Healing Path Forward Virtual Engagement Sessions Documents
These are the latest documents for this event. Please check back here after the event for additional documents, or visit the Document Library for more.
- Factsheet Treaty Inherent Rights Discussion PaperMarch 9, 2023 • pdf (6.74MB)
- Resolution 01/2022 – A Renewed Framework Providing Strategic Direction and Action Toward Evolutionary and Positive ChangeFebruary 16, 2023 • pdf (358.80kB)
- Factsheet Discussion Paper – Healing Path Forward AccordFebruary 2, 2023 • pdf (1.34MB)
- Memorandum MOU and Schedule AJune 10, 2017 • pdf (311.93kB)