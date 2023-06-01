DRYDEN – NEWS – In a noteworthy crackdown on drug trafficking, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) made two arrests following a routine traffic stop on Highway 17 in the District of Kenora. The incident unfolded on June 1, 2023, when officers from the OPP Dryden Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) pulled over a vehicle in the Township of Forgie.

During the investigation, officers made a significant seizure of substances believed to be cocaine and oxycodone. Subsequently, Naquan Brown, a 31-year-old man from St Catherines, Ontario, and Morgan Keast, a 32-year-old individual from Welland, Ontario, were taken into custody. They now face serious charges, including possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking both cocaine and oxycodone.

Following their arrest, both Brown and Keast were remanded into custody and appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Regional Bail Court on the same day.

The OPP continues to urge anyone with information related to the trafficking of illicit drugs to reach out. They can be contacted at 1-888-310-1122. For those who wish to provide information but desire to stay anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be reached at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or information can be reported online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/. Providing valuable information could make individuals eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.