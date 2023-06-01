Police Investigation Continues Following the Death of 20-Year-Old Cypress Lawson in the City of Dryden

DRYDEN – NEWS – On June 1, 2023, a tragic incident unfolded on King Street, Dryden, where a person was found with life-threatening injuries. The individual, who was later identified as 20-year-old Cypress Lawson of Dryden, was promptly taken to the hospital by Emergency Medical Services.

However, despite medical efforts, Lawson was pronounced dead.

In the aftermath of the incident, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested 23-year-old Samuel Shmanka, also a Dryden resident, at a business on Government Street.

As a result of the investigation, Shmanka has been charged with Second Degree Murder, as per Section 235 (1) of the Criminal Code.

The accused was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on June 8, 2023.

The investigation is currently ongoing and is being led by the OPP’s Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB). The Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service are also involved in the case.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted at the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto at a later date.

Despite the tragic incident, the OPP has assured the public that there is no threat to public safety. However, residents can expect to see a significant police presence in the area as the investigation continues.

The OPP is urging any members of the public who have information related to this investigation to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. For those wishing to remain anonymous, tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.