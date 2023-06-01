Nishnawbe Aski Police and Ontario Provincial Police Seize Various Suspected Drugs; One Individual Charged

ATTAWAPISKAT – News – In a combined operation on May 31, 2023, the Nishnawbe Aski Police (NAPS) Drug Enforcement Unit, the NAPS Emergency Response Team, Attawapiskat Uniform Detachment Members, and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant in the First Nation community of Attawapiskat.

The search resulted in the seizure of several substances suspected to be methamphetamine, oxycodone, psilocybin, and buprenorphine.

One individual was arrested as a result of the investigation and faces multiple charges including:

• Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine contrary to Sec. 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

• Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Oxycodone contrary to Sec. 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

• Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Psilocybin contrary to Sec. 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

• Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Buprenorphine contrary to Sec. 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Following the charges, the individual was released under certain conditions and is scheduled to appear in court in Attawapiskat on August 23, 2023.

Attawapiskat First Nation is located approximately 500 kilometers north of Timmins, Ontario.