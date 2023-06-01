Nishnawbe Aski Police Seizes Suspected Methamphetamine and Currency; Two Individuals Charged

KASHECHEWAN – News – On May 31, 2023, a combined operation involving the Nishnawbe Aski Police (NAPS) Drug Enforcement Unit, the NAPS Emergency Response Team, Kashechewan Uniform Detachment Members, and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), resulted in the execution of a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant in the First Nation community of Kashechewan.

During the search, law enforcement officers seized substances believed to be methamphetamine, along with Canadian currency. This led to the arrest of two residents of Kashechewan First Nation, Jenessa Inishinapay, 21, and Olivia Inishinapay, 39.

Both individuals have been charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine, as per Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. In addition, they face charges of possession of property obtained by crime under $5000, according to Section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

Following the charges, both Jenessa and Olivia Inishinapay were released on conditions. They are scheduled to appear in court in Kashechewan First Nation, Ontario, on August 17, 2023.

Kashechewan First Nation is situated approximately 500 kilometers north of Timmins, Ontario.