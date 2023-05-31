FORT FRANCES – The Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has made an arrest in connection with an arson incident that occurred in the Town of Fort Frances. The incident, which took place on May 27, 2023, at a local business, prompted an immediate response from authorities. Here are the details:

Investigation into Arson Incident:

On May 29, 2023, at approximately 10:30 a.m., the Rainy River District OPP received a report regarding a fire that occurred at a Fort Frances business on May 27, 2023, around 5:00 p.m. Without delay, investigators launched an inquiry into the incident.

Arrest and Charges:

Following a thorough investigation, a 12-year-old individual, whose identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with Arson. It is important to note that no injuries were reported to the police as a result of this incident.

Legal Proceedings and Next Steps:

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on July 17, 2023. The legal proceedings will determine the appropriate course of action based on the evidence presented.

Appealing for Information:

Authorities are urging anyone with additional information about this incident to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation. If you have relevant details that could aid the case, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. For those who wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers offers a confidential platform to share information. You can reach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

The arrest of a 12-year-old in connection with the Fort Frances arson incident demonstrates the commitment of the Rainy River District OPP to ensuring the safety and security of the community. By working together and providing valuable information, we can contribute to a safer environment for all residents. The OPP encourages the public to report any suspicious activities or incidents to assist in maintaining a peaceful community.