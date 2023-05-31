Dryden – NEWS – In a stark lesson on the consequences of irresponsible driving, a young novice driver in Dryden is receiving a powerful education from authorities.

On May 30, 2023, members of the Dryden Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) swiftly responded to a report of a possible impaired driver on Clearwater Crescent in the City of Dryden.

Here are the details of the incident:

Incident Details:

Upon arrival, the police successfully located the suspected motor vehicle on Ingall Drive in Dryden. During the interaction, officers noticed that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and exhibited clear signs of impairment. Taking immediate action, the police initiated a traffic stop and subsequently arrested the driver for impaired operation of a vehicle. The driver was then transported to the detachment to provide breath samples, which would determine their blood alcohol concentration.

Charges:

As a result of the investigation, Devin Fediuk, a 20-year-old resident of Dryden, Ontario, has been charged with the following offences:

Operation while impaired

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 mg plus

Driver – fail to properly wear seatbelt

Class G1 licence holder – unaccompanied by qualified driver

Novice driver – blood alcohol concentration above zero

Legal Proceedings:

Following the arrest, the accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on July 17, 2023.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of responsible driving practices, especially for novice drivers. The OPP emphasizes the critical need for all motorists to prioritize the safety of themselves and others on the road.

The OPP continues its unwavering commitment to road safety and urges individuals to make responsible choices behind the wheel.