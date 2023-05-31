Dryden – NEWS – In an incident at a local restaurant in Dryden, an unwanted individual’s presence resulted in their arrest on multiple drug-related charges. Here are the details of the case:

Police Response to Unwanted Individual:

On the evening of May 30, 2023, at approximately 10:00 pm, officers from the Dryden Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) responded to a report of an unwanted individual under the influence of drugs at a restaurant located on Government Street in the City of Dryden.

Discovery of Drugs and Warrant Arrest:

Upon arrival, police located the individual in a washroom stall. During a search, they found the suspect in possession of suspected fentanyl, cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, and oxycodone, along with drug paraphernalia. Further investigation revealed that the individual was also wanted on the strength of a warrant.

Arrest and Charges:

As a result of the discoveries made, the individual, identified as 32-year-old Joshua PITCHENESE from Wabigoon, Ontario, was arrested at the scene. PITCHENESE now faces multiple charges, including:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – three counts.

Possession of a schedule one substance – one count.

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime – one count.

Legal Proceedings and Bail:

Following the arrest, Joshua PITCHENESE was held in custody and appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice on May 31, 2023, for a bail hearing. The court subsequently released the accused, scheduling their next court appearance for June 29, 2023.

The OPP remains committed to combating drug-related offences and maintaining the safety of the community. Cases involving the possession and trafficking of illegal substances pose significant risks to public health and well-being.