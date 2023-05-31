By Master Corporal Chris Vernon

OTTAWA – Two members of Ontario’s 3rd Canadian Ranger Patrol Group (3 CRPG) were recently bestowed with a prestigious military honour for their exemplary service to 3 CRPG and the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF).

Warrant Officer Tiffany Webber and Canadian Ranger Master Corporal Kathleen Beardy were recently appointed to the Order of Military Merit by the Governor General of Canada, Mary Simon, during an official ceremony at Rideau Hall in May.

Chief Human Resources Administrator Manager of 3 CRPG’s Base Borden Orderly Room, Warrant Officer Webber said she was “overwhelmed” when she learned she was to be appointed to the Order of Military Merit.

“It brought tears to my eyes. I am truly honoured to receive this award,” said Warrant Officer Webber, who began her army career in 1999 in the infantry.

With 3 CRPG since 2019, Warrant Officer Webber said her human resources role with the CAF is very rewarding because she gets to help her fellow members daily.

“It’s about helping people. That’s what I enjoy the most. That’s the bread and butter of it,” said Warrant Officer Webber.

Master Corporal Beardy, who lives and serves in the First Nation community of Muskrat Dam, has been a Canadian Ranger for 22 years and spent a lot of her career working with the Junior Canadian Ranger youth program, a program similar to army cadets.

“That’s what I like the most, working with the kids. I’ve spent a lot of time with the Junior Ranger program,” said Beardy.

Beardy added she was a bit nervous when she first learned she was receiving the honour from the Governor General, but that all changed the night before the ceremony.

“When I was laying in bed the night before the ceremony in Ottawa, I realized that I deserve this. I’ve done a lot for the Rangers, including sleeping outside many nights on the ground in -50 Celsius weather,” said Beardy.

The CAF website states The Order of Military “recognizes outstanding meritorious service and demonstrated leadership in duties of great responsibility,” and according to 3 CRPG Commanding Officer Lieutenant-Colonel Shane McArthur, The Order of Military Merit recognizes years of service, not just a single act.

Receiving the Order is no easy task, as nominees undergo a series of panel reviews before the Chief of Defence Staff gives the official blessing.

“I am very proud of Kathleen and Tiffany for their distinguished commitment and being recognized at that level. In four years, we have had a member receive The Order of Military Merit each year,” said Lieutenant-Colonel McArthur.

3 CRPG has been exceptionally busy operationally the last several years responding to the pandemic, wildfires, and flooding in far north communities above the 50th Parallel.

“You show us what service truly means. You support each other through great strife and represent our country with honour, loyalty, integrity, and courage,” said Governor General Simon.

The Canadian Rangers are a 5,000-member sub-component of the Canadian Armed Forces’ Primary Reserve force, whose mandate is to provide a military presence in Canada’s far north. Many members are First Nation and Inuit and assist with search-and-rescue, other domestic operations, and serve as Canada’s eyes and ears in the nation’s sparsely populated northern territory.