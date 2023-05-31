Thunder Bay’s 40th Annual Kite Festival Returns with Canadian Forces Snowbirds Air Shows

THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Get ready to soar high in the sky as the City of Thunder Bay’s highly anticipated Kite Festival marks its 40th anniversary at Marina Park. This year’s event, presented by Ontario Power Generation, promises thrilling air shows by the renowned Canadian Forces Snowbirds.

Join in the excitement on June 3 and 4, from 11 am to 3 pm.

Exciting Lineup:

Admission to the event is FREE, inviting families to bring their own kites and witness awe-inspiring professional kite flying demonstrations. The Canadian Forces Snowbirds, the iconic military aerobatics flight demonstration team of the Royal Canadian Air Force, will kick off their summer schedule at this year’s Kite Festival. Weather permitting, the air shows will commence around 12 pm on both days.

Highlights and Activities:

In addition to the captivating Snowbirds performances, the Kite Festival has a range of exciting activities to offer, including:

  • Snowbirds RCAF CF-18 demo cockpit on display
  • Food vendors and artisans showcasing their creations
  • Youth skateboarding lessons and equipment provided by the Female Boarder Collective
  • Engaging art projects presented by the Community Arts & Heritage Education Project
  • Information booths and various activities spread throughout the park

On Saturday, June 3, starting at 2:30 pm, Snowbird Pilots will be available on-site to meet the public and sign autographs.

Important Information for Attendees:

To ensure a secure airspace during the Snowbirds’ performances, it is crucial that NO kites, drones, or any other objects are flying. Any airborne objects will result in an immediate halt to the show.

Parking within Marina Park is limited, but alternative options are available at the Red River Road parkade and other designated city lots. Please note that the Market Parking Lot adjacent to the splash pad and a section of the Boaters Parking Lot (Public Launch) will be closed.

Accessible parking will be provided at the Camelot Parking Lot, but reservations are required. Please call 807-684-3844 to secure your spot.

Additionally, a portion of Water Street will be closed from June 2 to 4, approximately from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm.

The 40th Annual Kite Festival in Thunder Bay promises a thrilling weekend filled with exhilarating air shows, mesmerizing kite displays, and engaging activities for all ages. Don’t miss out on this fantastic event that celebrates four decades of kite-flying joy and the impressive skills of the Canadian Forces Snowbirds.

