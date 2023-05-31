THUNDER BAY – Missing Person – The Thunder Bay Police Service is appealing to the public for assistance in locating 59-year-old Dixie VOSSEN, who has been reported missing. She was last seen in the 600 block of Arthur Street West on Thursday, May 18, around 2 p.m.

Dixie VOSSEN is described as an Indigenous female, approximately 5’7″ tall, with a thin build. She has long straight black hair and brown eyes. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a black hoodie, yellow shirt, and brown pants.

The Thunder Bay Police Service is urging anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Dixie VOSSEN to come forward and provide any relevant details. If you have seen or have any information about her location, please contact the police immediately at (807) 684-1200.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, you can submit tips through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, you can provide information online at www.p3tips.com. Your cooperation and assistance are vital in helping to locate Dixie VOSSEN and ensuring her safe return.

The Thunder Bay Police Service is dedicated to locating missing persons and relies on the support and cooperation of the community. Your vigilance and willingness to provide information can make a significant difference in reuniting Dixie VOSSEN with her loved ones. Please stay alert and report any potential sightings or information that may aid in this investigation.