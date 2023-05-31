THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A Thunder Bay man has been arrested by police on charges of possessing and making available child pornography. The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Cyber Crime Unit initiated an investigation in February following suspicions of child pornography possession and distribution by a local internet user. Here are the details of the case:

Cyber Crime Investigation:

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Cyber Crime Unit diligently investigated the case, reviewing numerous files and confirming their contents to be consistent with child pornography.

Execution of Search Warrant:

Based on the findings of the investigation, the police identified a local address linked to the illegal activities. Consequently, a search warrant was executed in the afternoon hours of Tuesday, May 16, at a residence in the Edward Street and Churchill Drive area. During the search, law enforcement seized electronic devices and conducted related searches to gather further evidence.

Arrest and Charges:

In the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 31, the police apprehended a male suspect who was subsequently taken into custody. Identified as 34-year-old Scott LETOURNEAU from Thunder Bay, he faces the following charges:

Possession of Child Pornography

Accessing Child Pornography

Making Child Pornography Available

Bail Court Appearance and Remand:

Scott LETOURNEAU made an appearance in Thunder Bay’s bail court on Wednesday, May 31. He has been remanded into custody with a future appearance date set.

The Thunder Bay Police Service remains committed to combatting cyber crimes, especially those involving child exploitation. The arrest of Scott LETOURNEAU reflects the diligent efforts of the Cyber Crime Unit in protecting vulnerable individuals and seeking justice for victims of such heinous crimes.